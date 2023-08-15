The UN and its partners ramp up their appeal for peace and aid at the 4-month mark of Sudan’s war

GENEVA (AP) — Twenty U.N. and other international organizations have called for peace, access to humanitarian support and respect for human rights in Sudan at the four-month mark of its war. The conflict has led to food shortages, death and sexual violence, among other woes. Spokeswoman Margaret Harris of the World Health Organization appealed to the global community to do more, saying at a U.N. briefing in Geneva: “The world is ignoring the dire needs.” The organizations said that two appeals for financial support are less than 27% funded. Sudan was plunged into chaos in April when months of simmering tensions between the military and the Rapid Support Forces exploded into open fighting in Khartoum and elsewhere.

By JAMEY KEATEN and JACK JEFFERY Associated Press

