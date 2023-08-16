A plan for how Indonesia will spend $20 billion to transition to cleaner energy has been submitted

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A plan for how Indonesia will spend $20 billion to transition to cleaner energy was submitted Wednesday to the government and its financing partners. Indonesia’s Just Energy Transition Partnership deal was announced last year and aims to use the funds over the next three to five years to accelerate retirement of the nation’s coal plants and development of renewable energy. Details were not made public. The investment plan will be reviewed and revised further by Indonesia and its JETP partners before being released. Indonesian government officials welcomed the submission of the plan and vowed to ensure it was aligned with Indonesia’s energy transition priorities.

