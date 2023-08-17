Heavy rain in Germany causes flooding and leads to flight cancelations in Frankfurt

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say heavy rain in parts of Germany caused flooding and led to dozens of flight cancelations at Frankfurt Airport, the country’s busiest and a major European hub. The airport said large quantities of water accumulated on the tarmac Wednesday evening and ground handling was suspended for more than two hours. The airport website showed about 70 flights were canceled before 11 p.m., while 23 flights headed for Frankfurt were diverted to other airports. Downpours in parts of southwestern and central Germany led to flooded basements and streets.

