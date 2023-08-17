White House lawyer who advised Biden on pandemic and GOP investigations is set to leave next month

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top White House lawyer will leave next month after a nearly three-year run helping President Joe Biden weigh legal considerations as he implemented his pandemic response, battled Republican investigations and crafted major legislation. Stuart Delery joined Biden’s transition legal team after the Democrat defeated then-President Donald Trump in November 2020. Delery served as deputy counsel before he was elevated to the top job last summer after Biden’s first counsel left the White House. Biden calls Delery “a trusted adviser and a constant source of innovative legal thinking.” The White House hasn’t announced Delery’s successor.

