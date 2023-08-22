Skip to Content
Rooted Homes expanding affordable housing communities across C.O.

today at 12:23 PM
Published 12:21 PM

REDMOND, Ore.(KTVZ)-- RootedHomes says it will be expanding its affordable housing communities across Central Oregon, starting in Redmond. The new community will include 23 homes on Northwest 19th Street.

"The community will include new construction of 2- and 3-bedroom duplexes, triplexes, and quadplexes and the preservation of a single family 4-bedroom, 100+ year-old farmhouse." the nonprofit shared.

RootedHomes, formerly known as ​Kôr Community Land Trust, builds sustainable, low-income housing in Bend. Nearly 100 homes have been built by the non-profit.

Isabella Warren is speaking with the executive director of RootedHomes and a current homeowner to learn about the expansion. Her report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.

Isabella Warren

Isabella Warren is a Multimedia Journalist for NewsChannel 21.

