Are most C.O. residents prepared for when disaster hits? We’re looking at what steps to take, now

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Natural disasters have battered the West this season, from hurricanes and tropical storms to large wildfires, even earthquakes. This month alone has shown how quickly disaster can strike. But if an emergency happened near you, would you be ready?

Having water and non-perishable food at hand or in storage, in case of emergency is just one of the ways you can stay prepared.

Signing up for Deschutes Alerts notifications (and similar systems in other counties) is one important way for residents to stay on top of emergencies near them.

Isabella Warren spoke Wednesday with Bend Fire Chief Todd Riley to learn tips that Central Oregonians can use to prepare for an emergency. Her report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.