Oklahoma schools head takes aim at Tulsa district. Critics say his motives are politically driven

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s top public education official has a new target in his culture war fight: the Tulsa school district. While every other school district in the state had its accreditation approved last month, State Superintendent Ryan Walters singled out the state’s largest district for further scrutiny. The board made up entirely of appointees of Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt will vote on the district’s accreditation on Thursday. Already, the district’s superintendent has resigned amid the fight. Walters says he’s focused on the district’s poor test scores and a recent embezzlement scandal. But many say targeting Tulsa Public Schools is just the latest example of Walters’ embracing political battles.

