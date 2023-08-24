France’s Macron aims to push economic and immigration reforms despite political challenges

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is vowing to make key economic, immigration and education reforms. That vow comes despite France’s divisions and political challenges that have included months of protests against pension changes and recent rioting over a teen killed by police. Macron says in a wide-ranging interview with Le Point magazine published Thursday that he will meet next week with the country’s “main political leaders” for talks about issues confronting France. He says the talks would be aimed at proposing new bills and possibly referendums. Macron last year lost his majority in the lower house of parliament, the National Assembly, forcing him to use political maneuvering to pass any new legislation.

