OSP warns public of ‘extremely dangerous’ Oregon State Hospital escapee, seeks reports of any sightings

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon State Police issued an alert to the public Thursday morning to be on the lookout for an "extremely dangerous" attempted aggravated murder suspect who stole a van from the Oregon State Hospital in Salem and fled south on Interstate 5 late Wednesday night.

Around 10:45 P.M., OSP were notified of an escaped adult in custody and patient of the Oregon State Hospital in Salem.

Christopher Lee Pray was an adult in custody at the Multnomah County jail for multiple serious charges, to include Attempted Aggravated Murder, when he was transferred to the Oregon State Hospital on Wednesday.

At approximately 10:45 P.M., Pray escaped from custody when he stole a white 2016 Dodge Caravan, bearing Oregon license plate E265614, and eluded law enforcement southbound on Interstate 5. Law enforcement terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns and Pray was not apprehended.

Pray's whereabouts are unknown at this time, OSP said. He was last seen heading southbound on Interstate 5, however he has ties to the greater Portland metro area.

At the time of his escape, he was fully restrained with leg shackles, a belly chain, handcuffs, and a restraint connecting all three together. He was wearing a white t-shirt, maroon sweatpants, and black rubber slippers.

Pray is considered extremely dangerous and should not be approached. Law enforcement is urging the public to dial 911 and report any sightings of Pray or the vehicle he was operating.

Christopher Lee Pray- Poses an extreme danger to the public

39 years old

6 ft. tall, 170 pounds

Brown hair and brown eyes

White male

Trimmed facial hair- may be different from photo

Stitches on his upper lip

Tattoos- Right arm- “PRAY”; right forearm – “S”; neck- possibly “supreme”

Full restraints- leg shackles, belly chain, and handcuffs

White t-shirt, maroon sweatpants, and black rubber slippers.

2016 white Dodge Caravan- (photo not actual vehicle)