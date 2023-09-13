A French agency says the iPhone 12 phone emits too much radiation and tells Apple to withdraw it

PARIS (AP) — A French government watchdog agency has ordered Apple to withdraw the iPhone 12 from the market, saying it emits levels of electromagnetic radiation that are too high. The National Frequency Agency called on Apple in a statement Tuesday to “implement all available means to rapidly fix this malfunction.” It says it will monitor corrective updates to the iPhone 12 and Apple will have to recall phones that were already sold if they don’t work. The agency said it recently checked 141 cellphones, including the Apple iPhone 12, for electromagnetic waves capable of being absorbed by the human body.

