Despite opposition, Britain passes law to curb prosecutions for Northern Ireland ‘Troubles’ violence

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Parliament has passed a law that sets out to lay the ghosts of decades of violence in Northern Ireland to rest. The legislation is opposed by all of Northern Ireland’s major political parties, Catholic and Protestant churches, human rights organizations and the United Nations. The Legacy and Reconciliation Bill cleared its final parliamentary hurdle late Tuesday and will become law after getting the formality of King Charles III giving royal assent. The law will stop prosecutions for most killings by militant groups and British soldiers during “the Troubles,” three decades of violence in which more than 3,500 people died. Victims’ groups say the new law will allow killers to escape justice.

