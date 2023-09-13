Land mines explode along Lebanon-Syria border wounding 3 Syrians trying to illegally enter Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese army says two land mines exploded along the Lebanon-Syria border wounding three Syrians trying to illegally cross into Lebanon. The army said Wednesday that the mines exploded on the Syrian side of the border and that the wounded were rushed by the Lebanese Red Cross to a hospital in northern Lebanon for treatment. Over the past months, thousands of Syrian citizens fleeing worsening economic conditions in their war-torn country made it to Lebanon through illegal crossing points seeking a better life. Lebanon hosts some 805,000 United Nations-registered Syrian refugees, but officials estimate the actual number to be between 1.5 million and 2 million.

