NATO member Romania finds more suspected drone fragments near its border with Ukraine
By STEPHEN McGRATH and ANDREEA ALEXANDRU
Associated Press
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — NATO member Romania has found what appear to be drone fragments near its border with war-torn Ukraine, in the third such finding in the past week. The defense ministry says two helicopters with specialist teams were sent to the eastern Tulcea county where “fragments that could have come from a drone” are dispersed over an area of “several tens of meters.” The findings come during sustained Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Danube ports across the river from Romania as Moscow aims to disrupt Ukraine’s ability to export grain to world markets. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis called recent findings of drone fragments “an absolutely unacceptable violation of the sovereign airspace of Romania.”