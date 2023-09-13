US military resumes drone, manned counterterrorism missions out of Niger bases
By TARA COPP
Associated Press
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (AP) — The top Air Force commander for Europe and Africa says the U.S. military has resumed counterterrorism missions in Niger, flying drones and other aircraft out of Niger air bases more than a month after a coup temporarily halted all those activities there. Since the July coup U.S. forces have been largely confirmed to their bases but recent negotiations with the junta have allowed some of those counterterrorism missions to resume. Gen. James Hecker says a large amount of the missions has resumed, but no 100%.