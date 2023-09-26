Erdogan says Menendez resignation from Senate committee boosts Turkey’s bid to acquire F-16s

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey’s chances of acquiring F-16 fighter jets from the U.S. have been boosted by Sen. Bob Menendez stepping down as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, has been a vocal opponent of Turkey receiving aircraft to update its fighter fleet. He stood down last week following federal corruption charges. Ankara has been seeking to buy 40 new F-16s, as well as kits to upgrade its existing fleet. The request was backed by the White House but ran into opposition in Congress.

