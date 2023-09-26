Trump lawyers say prosecutors want to ‘silence’ him with gag order in his federal 2020 election case

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are slamming prosecutors’ request for a narrow gag order in his 2020 election subversion case in Washington, calling it an effort to “unconstitutionally silence” his political speech. Trump’s attorneys in court papers filed late Monday urge U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to deny the proposal to bar the Republican ex-president from making inflammatory and intimidating comments about witnesses, lawyers and other people involved in the criminal case. Special counsel Jack Smith’s team in seeking the order pointed to what it calls a pattern of “false and inflammatory” statements from Trump about the case.

