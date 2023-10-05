Typhoon Koinu heads toward southern China and Hong Kong after leaving 1 dead in Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — A typhoon is heading toward southern China and Hong Kong after bringing record-breaking winds and leaving one dead in Taiwan. Typhoon Koinu was weakening as it headed west across the South China Sea on Friday toward China’s Guangdong province. The China Meteorological Administration forecasts it will turn to the southwest in waters off the coast by Sunday. Ferry service was suspended in parts of Guangdong province, and the city of Guangzhou canceled some flights and trains. One person was killed by flying glass in the Taiwanese city of Taichung on Thursday and more than 300 others were injured around the island.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.