Rebeca Andrade wins vault’s world title, denies Biles another gold medal at world championships
By SAMUEL PETREQUIN
AP Sports Writer
ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Rebeca Andrade of Brazil has denied Simone Biles a 22nd world title by winning the women’s vault competition ahead of the American superstar. A day after she became the most decorated gymnast in history, Biles hoped she could claim back the vault title she last won in 2019 by performing her extremely difficult signature Yurchenko double pike. But she fell on her back on the landing. Biles then delivered a near-flawless Cheng to finish with a combined score of 14.549. Andrade delivered two nearly flawless efforts to snatch the gold medal with a margin of 0.201 points. Yeo Seo-jeong of South Korea took the bronze medal with 14.416.