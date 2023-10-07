Retired university dean who was married to author Ron Powers shot to death on Vermont trail

CASTLETON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police are asking the public, businesses and hunters near a state university campus to review their surveillance systems after a retired dean and professor who was married to best-selling author Ron Powers was found shot to death on a rail trail. Police said Friday that 77-year-old Honoree Fleming died from a gunshot wound to the head on Thursday afternoon. She was found on the trail about a mile south of Vermont State University’s Castleton campus. A witness reported a possible suspect, a man, was northbound on the trail walking towards the campus after gunshots were heard. Fleming was married to Powers, who co-wrote “Flags of Our Fathers.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.