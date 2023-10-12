Trump says Netanyahu ‘let us down’ before the 2020 airstrike that killed a top Iranian general

MIAMI (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of betraying him just before the U.S. killed a top Iranian general in 2020. That’s a break from the Republican 2024 presidential field’s uniform support of Israel as it responds to Hamas’ deadly attack. Trump’s comments at a Florida rally Wednesday were quickly denounced by one of Netanyahu’s allies and several Republicans who oppose Trump. Trump claims Israel pulled out of assisting in the 2020 airstrike that killed the Iranian general the night before. Trump says Netanyahu “let us down.” A member of Netanyahu’s Likud Party accuses Trump of spreading propaganda and says Israelis “don’t have to bother with him.”

