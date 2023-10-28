Food delivery business Yelloh to lay off 750 employees nationwide, close 90 delivery centers

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — The food delivery business Yelloh is cutting 750 jobs nationwide and closing 90 delivery centers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that closures for the Bloomington, Minnesota-based company will begin Dec. 8. The company will continue to serve 18 states with its iconic yellow trucks. Customers elsewhere will get deliveries via UPS. Yellow began in 1952 as Schwan’s Home Delivery. In 2018, the Schwan family sold a 70% share of its business to the Korean firm CJ CheilJedang for $1.8 billion. But the family kept the Schwan’s Home Delivery business and rebranded it last year to Yelloh.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.