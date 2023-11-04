Israeli rescuers release aftermath video of Hamas attack on music festival, adding chilling details

JERUSALEM (AP) — Body camera footage has emerged showing Israeli security forces searching for survivors in the aftermath of the bloody Hamas rampage through an outdoor music concert in southern Israel. The footage, released Saturday by a first- responder team, added chilling details to what rescuers encountered in the wake of Hamas’ unprecedented Oct. 7 attack on Israel’s sleepy farming communities. Israel is still in mourning over the attack during which Hamas gunmen killed 1,400 Israelis and took over 240 hostage, many of them from the festival.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.