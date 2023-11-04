Taliban appeal to Afghan private sector to help those fleeing Pakistan’s mass deportation drive

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban are appealing to Afghanistan’s private sector to help those fleeing Pakistan’s mass deportation drive. Pakistan is arresting and expelling all foreigners it says are in the country illegally. But the policy mostly affects Afghans because they are the biggest group of undocumented foreigners in the country. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry in Kabul on Saturday urged Afghanistan’s private sector to step forward and help, saying it is a religious and national duty. The country is overwhelmed by challenges, including years of drought, a beleaguered economy and the aftermath of decades of war.

