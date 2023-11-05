A Philippine radio anchor is fatally shot while on Facebook livestream watched by followers

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A radio anchor has been fatally shot by a man inside his southern Philippine station in a brazen attack that was witnessed by people watching the program live on Facebook. Police say the gunman gained entry into the home-based radio station of provincial news broadcaster Juan Jumalon by pretending to be a listener. He then shot him twice during a live morning broadcast in Calamba town in Misamis Occidental province on Sunday. The attacker snatched the victim’s gold necklace before fleeing with a companion onboard a motorcycle. The Philippines has long been regarded as one of the most dangerous places for journalists in the world. The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines said Jumalon was the 199th journalist to be killed since 1986.

