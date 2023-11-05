Afghans fleeing Pakistan lack water, food and shelter once they cross the border, aid groups say

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Aid groups say Afghans fleeing a deportation drive in Pakistan lack shelter, food, and warmth once they cross the border. Hundreds of thousands of Afghans have left Pakistan in recent weeks as authorities pursue foreigners they say are in the country illegally, going door-to-door to check migrants’ documentation. Pakistan set Oct.31 as a deadline to leave the country or else they’d be arrested as part of a new anti-migrant crackdown. The Taliban have set up camps on the other side for people to stay in while they wait to be moved to their place of origin in Afghanistan. But the land is barren and flat and there is no infrastructure or privacy, aid groups said Sunday.

