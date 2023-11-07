Democrat Gabe Amo becomes Rhode Island’s first Black candidate elected to Congress

Democrat Gabe Amo has defeated Republican Gerry Leonard to win Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District seat. The former White House aide will become the state’s first Black candidate elected to the U.S. House. Amo succeeds former Democratic Rep. David Cicilline, who stepped down this summer to become president of the Rhode Island Foundation. Amo, who emerged victorious from a crowded Democratic primary in September, grew up in Pawtucket as the son of Ghanaian and Liberian immigrants. He has said he would fight to ban assault-style firearms and would resist attempts to cut funding for Social Security and Medicare.

