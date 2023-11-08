Australian court considers overturning mother’s convictions for killing 4 children

SYDNEY (AP) — An Australian court will consider overturning a woman’s convictions for killing her four children. A government inquiry reported the court review on Wednesday months after Kathlenn Folbigg was pardoned for the crimes due to new scientific evidence that the siblings had died of natural causes. Overturning Kathleen Folbigg’s convictions would end a legal battle that has reached the highest level of the Australia’s court system to clear her of responsibility for her children’s deaths over a decade between 1989 and 1999. Folbigg was freed in June after spending 20 years in prison when the New South Wales state government pardoned her on three counts of murder and one of the manslaughter.

