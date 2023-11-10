A teenager taken from occupied Mariupol to Russia will return to Ukraine, officials say

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Ukrainian and Russian officials on Friday say they’ve reached an agreement to bring a Ukrainian teenager taken to Russia amid the war last year back to his home country. Russia’s children’s rights ombudsman says Bohdan Yermokhin will be reunited with a cousin “in a third country” on his 18th birthday later this month. The news was confirmed by Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman. Russia has taken thousands of Ukrainian children from the regions it has occupied. Russian President Vladimir Putin and the children’s rights ombudsman have been indicted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court in the Hague.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.