Jordan Pope shakes off poor-shooting night, delivers winning three-point play for Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jordan Pope converted a three-point play with 6 seconds left in the second overtime to lift Oregon State to an 81-80 victory over Troy on Friday night.

After Christyon Eugene made two free throws to give Troy a 79-76 lead near the 1-minute mark of the second overtime, Josiah Lake II made a layup to draw Oregon State within a point with 38 seconds left. Troy’s Myles Rigsby made 1 of 2 from the line at 23 seconds, then Oregon State set up Pope for the final play.

Pope made a driving layup with 6 seconds left, drawing a foul from Eugene. Pope’s free throw gave the Beavers a one-point lead and Troy’s Aamer Muhammad missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Tyler Bilodeau, who fouled out late in the second half, had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Oregon State (2-0). Dexter Akanno also scored 18 points. Pope finished with 16 points and Christian Wright added 14.

Thomas Dowd led the Trojans (1-2) with 22 points and eight rebounds. Muhammad scored 15, Eugene had 11 and Tayton Conerway added 11 points off the bench.

A layup from Pope gave Oregon State a 59-54 lead with 1:33 remaining in regulation but the Beavers didn’t score again until Pope hit two free throws for a 61-58 lead with 5 seconds left. Troy’s Dowd then banked a tying 3-pointer with one second left to send the game to overtime.

It was Pope’s turn for dramatics near the end of the first extra period as his jumper tied the score at 72 with nine seconds left. He delivered again in the second overtime on a night in which he missed 10 of his first 11 shots and finished 5-for-18 from the field.

