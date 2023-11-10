Michigan awaits a judge’s ruling on whether Jim Harbaugh can coach the team against Penn State

Skip to Content
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — No. 2 Michigan plays its biggest game of the season so far at No. 9 Penn State on Saturday. Whether Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh will be leading his team on the sideline was is in the hands of a judge. The Big Ten banned Harbaugh from coaching the rest of the Wolverines’ final regular-season games as punishment for a sign-stealing scheme. The school almost immediately asked a judge for a court order putting the penalty on hold.

