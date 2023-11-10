Oklahoma trooper tickets Native American citizen, sparking outrage from tribal leaders

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma trooper’s decision to issue a ticket to an Otoe-Missouria Tribe citizen for failing to pay vehicle taxes has sparked outrage among tribal leaders. Like thousands of citizens of the 39 Native American tribes in Oklahoma, Crystal Deroin has a valid tribally issued license plate. But the Department of Public Safety issued her a ticket anyway, citing a 1993 Supreme Court ruling that says Indians can only use tribal tags if they reside on tribal land. Many tribal leaders say the ticket is the latest example of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s increasing hostility toward the tribes. Stitt says it’s a public safety issue since many tribes don’t share vehicle registration information with the state.

