Newly empowered Virginia Democrats nominate the state’s first Black House speaker, Don Scott

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s state House will soon have its first Black speaker in its more than 400-year history after the chamber’s incoming Democratic majority on Saturday chose Del. Don Scott to serve in the post. Scott was unanimously elected speaker-designee by the House Democratic Caucus on Saturday. The full House of Delegates will vote to confirm him on the first day of the 2024 legislative session. Scott is a trial lawyer and U.S. Navy veteran from Portsmouth. He’s served in the House since 2020, previously as minority leader. Democrats flipped control of the House Tuesday and held their Senate majority.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.