Michigan man pleads guilty to making violent threats against Jews

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A 19-year-old Michigan man accused of wanting to inspire violence against Jewish people has pleaded guilty to making threats over social media. Seann Pietila has been in custody since June. The FBI says he used Instagram to spread neo-Nazi ideology, discuss plans to kill people and compliment mass shooters. In his plea agreement with prosecutors, Pietila admitted he told someone he had a plan to kill or injure Jewish people and wanting to post the attack online. The FBI says he noted the name of the Shaarey Zedek congregation in East Lansing on his phone, along with a 2024 date. U.S. Attorney Mark Totten says federal law enforcement has no tolerance for “hate-fueled” violence or threats.

