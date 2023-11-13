Pakistan opens 3 new border crossings to deport Afghans in ongoing crackdown on migrants

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan has opened three new border crossings to expedite the deportation of Afghans living in the country illegally. Nearly 300,000 Afghans have left Pakistan in recent weeks since authorities started arresting and deporting foreign nationals without papers after the Oct. 31 deadline for migrants without legal status to leave the country voluntarily. The expulsions mostly affect Afghans, who make up the majority of foreigners in Pakistan. It has drawn criticism from the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan as well as human rights organizations.

