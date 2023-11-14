A suspect in the 1994 Rwanda genocide goes on trial in Paris after a decadeslong investigation

PARIS (AP) — A Rwandan doctor who has been living in France for decades goes on trial in Paris over his alleged role in the 1994 genocide in his home country. Sosthene Munyemana, 68, is facing charges of genocide, crimes against humanity and complicity in such crimes. He has denied any wrongdoing. If convicted, he is facing life sentence. The trial comes nearly three decades after the genocide in which more than 800,000 minority Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed between April and July 1994. Munyemana arrived in September 1994 in France, working as a doctor until he retired. He has been investigated for decades and over 60 witnesses are expected to testify. Members of the Rwandan community in France first filed a complaint against him in 1995.

