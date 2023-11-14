Barring ‘thin blue line’ flag on Pennsylvania township property is unconstitutional, US court rules

A federal court has decided that a resolution prohibiting the display of an American flag with a thin blue line on all township property in a Pennsylvania community is unconstitutional. The U.S. court had ruled on Monday in favor of Springfield Township’s police union. The dispute stems from a January resolution that prohibits the use of the flag on township property by employees. The police union uses the flag on its logo. An attorney for the police officers calls it a resounding win for the First Amendment. The township in the lawsuit expresses concern that the use of the flag creates discontent and distrust with the community.

By BROOKE SCHULTZ Associated Press/Report for America

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.