Maine’s yellow flag law invoked more than a dozen times after deadly shootings

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Maine’s yellow flag law has been invoked more than a dozen times since the deadliest shootings in state history. The law is used to restrict access to guns during a mental health crisis. An updated list shows the yellow flag law has been used 13 times since the Oct. 25 mass shooting in Lewiston. That brings the total to 94 times since the law went into effect in July 2020. The new figures were released Monday during a law enforcement training on the law. Eighteen people were killed and another 13 wounded when Army reservist Robert Card opened fire at a pair of locations in Lewiston.

