Colombian judge orders prison for 2 suspects in the kidnapping of parents of Liverpool soccer player

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Two suspects in the kidnapping of the parents of Liverpool soccer player Luis Díaz were ordered sent to prison by a judge, according to Colombia’s Prosecutor’s Office, which accused one of the men of being the link to a person close to the family who provided information about the victims. Andrés Alcires Bolívar and Marlon Rafael Brito are also accused of maintaining contacts with members of the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas in the planning and execution of the Oct. 28 abductions in Barrancas in Colombia’s northeast of Colombia. Díaz’s parents – Luis Manuel Díaz Jiménez and Cilenis Marulanda _ were kidnapped by a unit of the ELN.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.