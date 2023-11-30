Elton John addresses Britain’s Parliament, urging lawmakers to do more to fight HIV/AIDS

LONDON (AP) — Elton John has urged British lawmakers to do more to fight HIV and AIDS. He says the U.K. can be the first country in the world “to defeat this awful virus.” The British star spoke to dozens of lawmakers and campaigners in the grand Speaker’s House of Parliament on Wednesday evening at an event honoring his dedication to fighting HIV. He told lawmakers: “I implore you not to waste your allotted time as political leaders.” John set up his AIDS Foundation in 1992 and has helped raise millions of dollars to prevent HIV infections and reduce stigma. The Parliament reception for John came ahead of World AIDS Day, which takes place on Friday.

