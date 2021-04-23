One person killed, 4 injured in Hwy. 26 crash on Warm Springs Reservation

Accidents and Crashes

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – One person was killed and four people were injured when the driver of an SUV apparently fell asleep at the wheel and collided with another car Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 26 on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation, Oregon State Police reported.

OSP Captain Tim Fox said the crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. when the driver of a Chevy Trailblazer heading east near milepost 73 fell asleep, drove onto the westbound shoulder, awakened and over-corrected back onto the road and into the eastbound lane, where he struck a Volkswagen Golf.

A female passenger in the Trailblazer died at the scene, Fox said. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to St. Charles Madras. Two children in the SUV also were taken to the Madras hospital with minor injuries.

The names of those involved have not been released, pending family notifications.

Warm Springs Tribal Police also responded to assist OSP on the head-on crash, Lt. Ron Gregory said.

Both vehicles were towed by Barnett’s Towing to The Dalles OSP office.