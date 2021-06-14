Bend 18-year-old struck and critically injured by pickup truck on Bend Parkway

Accidents and Crashes

Northbound lanes of Hwy. 97 at Pinebrook Blvd. shut for over 3 hours

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An 18-year-old Bend man was struck and critically injured by a pickup truck on the Bend Parkway late Monday afternoon, police said. The crash and investigation closed the northbound lanes of Highway 97 for over three hours.

Police were dispatched shortly before 7:30 p.m. to the parkway at Pinebrook Boulevard, Lieutenant Clint Burleigh said.

Officers found the pedestrian lying in the northbound lanes of the roadway, near the crosswalk at the intersection, Burleigh said.

Several community members had stopped to help the man before Bend Fire and Rescue medics arrived and took him to St. Charles Bend with life-threatening injuries, Burleigh said.

The man was struck by a Dodge pickup driven by a 77-year-old Hood River man who was headed north on the parkway. Burleigh said the man and his passenger were unhurt in the crash and that the driver has been cooperative in the investigation.

“At this time, investigators have ruled out alcohol and drug impairment as factors in the crash,” Burleigh said in a news release.

Asked if the pedestrian had been in the crosswalk when he was struck, Burleigh noted the crash reconstruction team had been on the scene. "I believe it will be a while to get a placement on the pedestrian," he said.

ODOT also responded and helped detour traffic around the crash scene, onto Murphy Road. Both northbound lanes were closed until shortly before 8 p.m.

Burleigh said Bend police are working with the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office in the crash investigation.