DCSO Search and Rescue teams locate overdue cross-country skier west of Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews searched for an overdue cross-country skier who became separated from her party southwest of Bend and located the woman in good condition Monday night, officials said.

A total of 10 SAR volunteers and two deputies were involved in the search effort for the skier, sheriff’s Sgt. Nathan Garibay said.

Four two-person teams were out in the field and at first made voice contact with the woman, Garibay said. Word came around 10 p.m. that she’d been located in good shape and was willing to ski out with the rescuers.

Garibay said more information would be released Tuesday.