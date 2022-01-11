OSP: Drugged driving suspected in O’Neil Highway head-on crash

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Prineville man is under investigation for drugged driving in a head-on crash Monday evening on state Highway 370, the O'Neil Highway, that sent him and the other driver to the hospital with serious injuries, Oregon State Police said.

The crash occurred around 5:20 p.m. near milepost 12, six miles west of Prineville, and shut the highway.

Troopers say the 24-year-old Prineville man was driving a Chevy Impala heading east on the highway, failed to drive within his lane and struck an Audi head-on.

The Impala driver was taken to St. Charles Prineville, then flown by Air Link helicopter to St. Charles Bend. The Audi driver, a 50-year-old Redmond woman, also suffered serious injuries and was taken by Crook County Fire & Rescue ambulance to St. Charles Prineville.

Troopers said DUII-controlled substances is being investigated as the cause of the collision, and a search warrant was served on the suspect driver. Both vehicles were towed by Steve's Towing in Prineville.