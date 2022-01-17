Skip to Content
Accidents and Crashes
Two-vehicle injury crash closes Hwy. 361 (Culver Highway) for four hours

A two-vehicle injury crash closed Highway 361 (the Culver Highway) for 4 hours Monday
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A two-vehicle injury crash on state Highway 361 just south of Madras Monday morning reportedly sent three injured people to the hospital and closed the road, also known as SW Culver Highway, for about four hours.

The crash was reported around 10:30 a.m. between Colfax Lane and Bear Drive, around milepost 2.5 two miles south of Madras, Jefferson County Sheriff Marc Heckathorn said. Sheriff’s deputies, Madras Police, Jefferson County Fire and Jefferson County EMS responded to the scene.

ODOT established a detour during the closure, which ended around 3 p.m.

Oregon State Police is the lead agency investigating this crash,” the sheriff said in a Facebook post. A request to OSP for additional information did not bring a response.

