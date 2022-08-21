Ocean rip currents prompt three rescues in 2 hours off Seaside, Cannon Beach; one victim dies

SEASIDE, Ore. (KTVZ) - There were three rescue efforts for six people from dangerous ocean currents on the north Oregon coast Saturday afternoon, but a man in his 50s who was found unconscious could not be revived, officials said Sunday.

Seaside Fire & Rescue responded around 2:30 p.m. Saturday to a water rescue in progress out from Sixth Avenue, officials said. Three Seaside lifeguards were in the water in an active rip current with two victims and several bystanders trying to assist.

Jet skis were deployed to help the lifeguards and bystanders bring the two victims back to the beach. Both were taken to the hospital, but a man in his 50s was found unconscious in the water and died after efforts to revive him proved unsuccessful. A female in her teens survived, officials said.

Another water rescue occurred in Cannon Beach about 45 minutes earlier, and about two hours after the Seaside incident, Seaside lifeguards rescued two simmers in distress at the south end of Seaside’s beach off Avenue U. One of the rescued swimmers, a 27-year-old woman, told fire personnel they were in waist-deep water one minute and struggling in water over their heads the next.

“We cannon stress the unpredictable dangers of the ocean enough,” said Genesee Dennis, division chief of prevention for Seaside Fire & Rescue. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family for their tragic loss yesterday.”

Seaside officials said they wish to remind beachgoers that the Pacific Ocean presents many dangers. Please use extreme caution and always enter the water with others present. Avoid areas prone to rip currents and understand how to escape by swimming parallel to the beach. Learn more, including how to recognize a rip current from the beach, at SeasideFire.com/beach-safety.

The Seaside Police Department and Medix assisted Fire & Rescue on the initial call. Signs have been posted in the incident area advising of the immediate rip current danger, officials said.