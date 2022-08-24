Bend man, 41, dies going over Dillon Falls on inner tube; DCSO drone operator finds body

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy operating a drone located the body of a 41-year-old Bend man who died Tuesday when he went over turbulent Dillon Falls on the Deschutes River on an inner tube, deputies said Wednesday.

County dispatchers got a 911 call around 5:25 p.m. regarding a man who was missing after going over the falls southwest of Bend, said Deputy Shane Zook, assistant Search and Rescue coordinator.

The initial information from the caller was that a man in a tube had gone over the falls 30 to 35 minutes earlier and bystanders had not been able to find him, Zook said.

Sheriff’s deputies, U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officers and Bend Fire & Rescue responded to the scene to begin searching for the man, the deputy said.

Around 6:20 p.m., a deputy operating a drone located the man’s body in the river, just below the falls. The deputy provided the coordinates to Bend Fire & Rescue, which found the body and removed him from the water.

Sheriff’s Search and Rescue responded with a motorboat and transported the deceased man doe to the Aspen Boat Launch.

The man’s identity has not been released.

The sheriff’s office thanked all involved in the incident, “as it was a team effort by all involved,” Zook said.

A Visit Bend post notes that Dillon Falls “are a significant obstacle to whitewater running and are rated Class 5. … Dillon Falls starts off as a dramatic, 15-foot drop, then becomes a steep and violent Class 5 rapids with a hazardously positioned tree in the center before ending as Class 2 and 3.”