Three injured, one critically, in SUV-semi crash that shut Hwy. 22E for 7 hours

DETROIT, Ore. (KTVZ) – Three people were injured, one critically, in a collision of an SUV and a UPS semi-truck hauling double-trailers on Highway 22E west of Detroit Sunday afternoon that closed the highway for seven hours, Oregon State Police reported.

Troopers said Maureen Connealy, 63, of Salem, was heading west in a Chevy Equinox near milepost 43, eight miles west of Detroit, when she crossed the center line and struck an oncoming Freightliner driven by a 43-year-old Vancouver, Washington man.

The truck jackknifed into the westbound lane and collided with a Honda Odyssey van driven by Raymond Frankel, 79, of Salem.

Connealy was flown by Life Flight helicopter to an area hospital with critical injuries and Frankel was taken by Life Flight with serious injuries, OSP said. Frankel’s passenger was taken by ambulance with minor injuries and the truck driver was uninjured.

OSP was assisted by the Gates, Detroit and Lyons fire departments, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.