Bend car-motorcycle crash closes Cooley Road east of Highway 97

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A serious-injury crash involving a motorcycle and car prompted an investigation that closed Cooley Road east of Highway 97 on Bend’s north end Sunday afternoon, police said.

The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Cooley Road and Hunters Circle, east of the highway.

Around 5 p.m., police said on Twitter that the stretch of road would be closed for another hour to 90 minutes for the police investigation; motorists were urged to use alternate routes. Police told NewsChannel 21 on scene two vehicles were involved, a motorcycle and a car.

Follow traffic updates at our ODOT TripCheck page. We’ll have updates as we receive them.