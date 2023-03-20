OSP identifies Bend man killed in rollover crash on icy Highway 97 south of Lava Butte

(Update: OSP identifies crash victim, provides details)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon State Police on Tuesday released the name of a 31-year-old Bend man who was killed Monday morning when his SUV left icy Highway 97 south of Lava Butte and rolled several times.

Troopers identified the crash victim as Leland Daniel Angier.

OSP and other first responders were dispatched around 7:45 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash near milepost 151, about 11 miles south of Bend.

Troopers said Angier was driving a 2005 Toyota 4Runner heading north on the highway when he lost control on the icy road conditions and the SUV slid off the highway and rolled several times before coming to a stop. Angier died at the scene, OSP said.

The crash investigation affected the highway for about four hours. No other injuries were reported.

OSP was assisted at the scene by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Sunriver Police and Fire departments and ODOT.

Black ice was reported by first responders near Lava Butte, after early-morning precipitation and temperatures below freezing in parts of Central Oregon.

ODOT Region 4 spokeswoman Kacey Davey said the new variable speed limit signs installed last year on Highway 97 south of Bend have been posting reduced speeds when conditions warrant, such as occurred Monday morning.

Other crashes were reported Monday morning on Highway 20 at Tumalo and the Powell Butte Highway at Alfalfa Road.