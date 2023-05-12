Jefferson County deputy’s pursuit ends in crash on Hwy. 26 at Elm Lane; fleeing driver critically injured

(Update: OSP provides initial details of pursuit, crash reopens)

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A pursuit north of Madras by a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy Friday evening ended in a crash that critically injured the fleeing driver, a Washington state man who Oregon State Police said ran a stop sign and struck another car on U.S. Highway 26. Two people in that vehicle also were injured.

The crash was reported shortly before 8 p.m. on Highway 26 at NW Elm Lane, about three miles north of Madras.

Troopers said the deputy was engaged in a pursuit on Elm Lane that ended when the suspect, a 30-year-old Newport, Washington man tried to cross Highway 26 on Elm Lane without stopping at a stop sign or yielding to highway traffic.

The fleeing driver struck another car, causing a three-vehicle collision, OSP said.

The suspect was flown to St. Charles Bend and was in critical condition as of Friday night. Two people in the vehicle struck by the suspect also were taken to the hospital, according to OSP, who said the investigation was ongoing.

The crash and investigation closed the highway at milepost 113 for a time. A detour was set up using NW Elm Lane, N. Adams Drive and NW Cherry Lane.